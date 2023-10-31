Israel expanded its ground operations in Gaza as part of its effort to punish Hamas for the armed attack that occurred three weeks ago, which Israeli authorities say killed more than 1,400 people.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, reported that gunmen clashed early Tuesday morning with Israeli forces “penetrating the southern Gaza axis with machine guns and targeted four vehicles with Al-Yassin 105 shells,” in reference to homemade anti-tank shells. .

Al-Qassam reported that the militants also targeted an Israeli tank and bulldozer in northwest Gaza with two shells, according to what Reuters reported.

Gaza health authorities say 8,306 people, including 3,457 minors, were killed in Israeli air and ground attacks.

For its part, the Israeli army said that it struck more than 600 militant targets during the past few days in the Gaza Strip, where Palestinian civilians are in dire need of fuel, food, and clean water as the conflict enters its fourth week.