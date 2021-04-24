D.he situation in the Gaza Strip has once again deteriorated dangerously. According to the Israeli military, militant Palestinians had fired 36 rockets into Israeli territory by Saturday morning. Six of them were intercepted by the missile defense. The Israeli air force then shelled several facilities belonging to the Islamist Hamas, which ruled the Gaza Strip, including an underground facility and rocket launchers.

Since Friday evening, rockets had been fired repeatedly at Israel from the Gaza Strip. Families in southern Israel had to seek shelters. According to media reports, more than 20 projectiles had been fired by the morning. “We will continue to protect Israeli civilians from terrorism,” the Israeli armed forces announced on Twitter.

Riots in Jerusalem continue

The worst escalation in a long time followed violent confrontations in Jerusalem in the past few days. Serious riots broke out there one day after the clashes between ultra-nationalist Israelis and Palestinians. In the old town, mainly Palestinian youths and hundreds of riot police fought in street battles until Saturday morning. The protesters threw stones at the officers and the police used water cannons. Stones were pelted at an Israeli courthouse and the security cameras destroyed. Protests also broke out in several Palestinian communities.

The Foreign Office in Berlin points out in its travel advice that during the fasting month of Ramadan the situation in the old town and its immediate surroundings is particularly tense.

In August 2020, after mediation by Qatar, Hamas announced a ceasefire with Israel. But even after that, there were always violations. Israel tightened a blockade of the Gaza Strip in 2007, which is now supported by Egypt. Both countries justify the measure with security considerations. Around two million people live in the coastal area under very poor conditions, and the number of corona infections is currently very high there. Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and the EU.