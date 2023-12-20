The political leader of the terrorist group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, rejected the idea of ​​a “temporary solution” to the war in Gaza | Photo: EFE/EPA/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran

Talks this Wednesday (20) between the political leader of the terrorist group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, with Egyptian authorities to negotiate another truce in the Gaza Strip ended “without results”, a senior Palestinian official told the BBC.

The official informed the British broadcaster that Egypt “offered a proposal for another humanitarian truce”, but that Hamas rejects the idea of ​​a “temporary solution” to the war.

“No exchange agreement [de reféns israelenses por

prisioneiros palestinos] would happen before a final ceasefire,” the source said. “Negotiations will continue, the Egyptians are optimistic about the possibility of a breakthrough in the coming days, but they are convinced that the situation is difficult and that the negotiations will be difficult and long,” he added.

In the October attacks in Israel, Hamas killed around 1,200 people and kidnapped 240, of whom 105 were released in the week-long temporary truce at the end of November.

Before that, four hostages were released and one was rescued by Israeli forces. The bodies of other hostages have been recovered in recent days. Based on intelligence information, the Israeli army indicated that at least 20 hostages in Gaza were killed by Hamas.

On Friday (15), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that they mistakenly killed three Israeli hostages in the north of the Gaza Strip.