The movement said in a statement on Monday that “while Hamas is offering flexibility and positivity to facilitate reaching an agreement to stop the Zionist aggression, Netanyahu is placing more obstacles in the way of negotiations, escalating his aggression and crimes against our people, and persisting in attempts to forcibly displace them in order to thwart all efforts to reach an agreement.”
The statement continued: “We in Hamas call on the mediators to intervene to put an end to Netanyahu’s games and crimes. We also call on the international community and the United Nations to stand up to their legal and humanitarian responsibilities and pressure to stop the crime of genocide that our people are being subjected to, and to hold the leaders of the occupation accountable for their crimes.”
Hamas’ statement added: “What the Zionist occupation army is doing in escalating its aggression on the neighborhoods of Gaza City, targeting tens of thousands of civilians and forcing them to flee their homes under the brutal bombardment, is an insistence on the ongoing war of extermination against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip for more than 9 months, through which the fascist occupation government defies all international laws and treaties.”
Hamas added: “We affirm that the arrogant enemy, which is practicing the most heinous forms of aggression and violations against defenseless civilians, with the support of the American administration that is complicit with it, will not succeed in subjugating our steadfast people, no matter how much it escalates its crimes, and that our valiant resistance will continue its heroic confrontation with its fascist forces, until the aggression is broken and expelled from our land.”
Negotiations “under fire”
- Israeli tanks rolled into central Gaza City from different directions on Monday as Israel ordered Palestinian civilians to evacuate their areas after overnight shelling that Gaza authorities said killed dozens.
- Residents said the air strikes and artillery shelling were among the most intense attacks on the Gaza Strip during the nine-month conflict.
- The attacks came as several countries intensified negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.
- Gaza City is located in the north of the Strip, and was one of the first areas that Israeli forces penetrated at the beginning of the war.
- But fighting with militants still entrenched there continues, and civilians have sought shelter elsewhere, adding to waves of displacement. The conflict has destroyed much of the city.
- Residents said neighborhoods in Gaza City were bombed overnight and into the early hours of Monday morning, destroying several multi-storey buildings.
- Gaza’s civil defence said it believed dozens of Palestinians had been killed, but emergency teams had so far been unable to reach them because of ongoing attacks on the neighbourhoods of Daraj and Tuffah in the east of the city, and Tal al-Hawa, al-Sabra and al-Rimal to the west.
- Gaza residents said tanks advanced from at least three directions and reached the city center on Monday, backed by heavy fire from the air and ground.
- They added that this attack forced thousands to leave their homes in search of a safe haven, which has become impossible for many, and some were forced to sleep on the ground and in the streets.
- Residents said a tank sent people heading west to a road near the Mediterranean coast.
#Hamas #talks #Netanyahus #tricks #puts #obstacles #prevent #reaching #agreement
Нужна реконструкция деревянного дома в Серпухове? Наша бригада из опытных строителей из Белоруссии готова воплотить ваши идеи в реальность! Современные технологии, индивидуальный подход, и качество – это наши гарантии. Посетите наш сайт [url=https://rekonstrukciya-doma-v-serpuxove.ru/]реконструкция дома в Серпухове[/url] и начните строительство вашего уюта прямо сейчас! #БелорусскаяБригада #Шлифовка #Реконструкция #Достройка
Yup is we get the bfp cialis buy online Let s take an objective approach until we ve proven code and the microprocessor are our panacea, shall we