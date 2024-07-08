The movement said in a statement on Monday that “while Hamas is offering flexibility and positivity to facilitate reaching an agreement to stop the Zionist aggression, Netanyahu is placing more obstacles in the way of negotiations, escalating his aggression and crimes against our people, and persisting in attempts to forcibly displace them in order to thwart all efforts to reach an agreement.”

The statement continued: “We in Hamas call on the mediators to intervene to put an end to Netanyahu’s games and crimes. We also call on the international community and the United Nations to stand up to their legal and humanitarian responsibilities and pressure to stop the crime of genocide that our people are being subjected to, and to hold the leaders of the occupation accountable for their crimes.”

Hamas’ statement added: “What the Zionist occupation army is doing in escalating its aggression on the neighborhoods of Gaza City, targeting tens of thousands of civilians and forcing them to flee their homes under the brutal bombardment, is an insistence on the ongoing war of extermination against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip for more than 9 months, through which the fascist occupation government defies all international laws and treaties.”

Hamas added: “We affirm that the arrogant enemy, which is practicing the most heinous forms of aggression and violations against defenseless civilians, with the support of the American administration that is complicit with it, will not succeed in subjugating our steadfast people, no matter how much it escalates its crimes, and that our valiant resistance will continue its heroic confrontation with its fascist forces, until the aggression is broken and expelled from our land.”

Negotiations “under fire”