The extremist group claimed to have proposed the release of 2 hostages, but that the Israelis had refused to receive them

Israel called “advertising” Hamas’ statement that the extremist group I wanted to free 2 more hostages for humanitarian reasons, but the Israelis refused to receive them. In a publication made on Saturday (October 21, 2023) on X (formerly Twitter), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said: “We will not engage with Hamas’s lying propaganda. We will continue to do whatever is necessary to bring all hostages and missing people home”.