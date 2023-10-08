Hamas surprise attack | Israel orders Gazans to take shelter immediately from strikes against Hamas – about 500 dead

Foreign countries|Hamas surprise attack
Israel strikes with force in Gaza because the Hamas organization that controls the area attacked Israel on Saturday. HS follows the events moment by moment.
HS
Palestinian groups launched a large-scale attack on Israel early Saturday. The armed forces of the extremist organization Hamas also crossed the border from the Gaza Strip into Israel.
Israel soon launched large-scale counterattacks, and the country’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the events as a war.
