From: Gregor Jose Moser

Several Palestinian associations are active in Germany. They function primarily as money collectors and propagandists for Hamas.

Berlin – After the large-scale attack on Israel by the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas, Germany is also seeking appropriate consequences – not only in terms of foreign policy, but also domestic policy. Yesterday (October 12, 2023) in the German Bundestag, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) announced, among other things, a ban on Hamas’s activities in Germany. In addition, according to Scholz, the Palestinian network Samidoun should be banned. The association organized demonstrations in Berlin and Duisburg and enthusiastically celebrated Hamas’ attack on Israel.

At least one participant should also openly agitated against Jews have, like rbb.de reported. The police are investigating the unknown man for incitement to hatred. According to information from daily News Samidoun has been considered one of the most for years groups primarily responsible for anti-Israel and anti-Semitic protests in Berlin. However, the association is only one of several Palestinian support groups that are active in Germany. Like research from t online show, the Palestinian associations in Germany are supposed to be integrated into an international Hamas network.

Hamas network in Germany and internationally

In addition to propaganda purposes, these associations are also intended to collect money for Hamas. The largest and most important organization is how t online writes, the Palestinian Community in Germany e. V. (PGD). The PGD maintains close relations with the Palestinian Return Center (PRC) from Great Britain, which is considered a kind of headquarters for Hamas in Europe. The research of t online According to registry documents, the PGD’s deputy chairman maintains an entire network of companies in Europe and beyond.

All companies therefore work with a specific business partner, who is only called “K.” K.’s political organizations are said to be linked to the PRC in Great Britain. Some of them are probably on terrorist lists of the USA, Israel and Canada. In addition to the PGD and Samidoun, the German authorities in this country also include the group “The Merciful Hands” as part of the terrorist organization Hamas. V.”

Consequences of a ban on Hamas activities in Germany

Hamas itself is already classified as a terrorist organization by the USA and the EU. However, it is not banned in Germany because it lacks an association structure. However, the ban on activity announced by Chancellor Scholz can still be issued by the Federal Ministry of the Interior. This would have far-reaching consequences for members and supporters of Hamas in Germany.

It would then be forbidden, among other things, to donate money to Hamas from Germany, to take part in its meetings or to distribute the terrorist group’s propaganda material. In addition, if there is a ban on Hamas activities, the German authorities could confiscate Hamas assets in Germany. Since the Samidoun group is extensively organized, it could even be banned as an organization itself and thus completely dismantled.