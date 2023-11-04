The spokesman for the Al Qasam Brigades, Abu Obeida, assured today in a brief statement that the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have left more than 60 hostages dead.

“From October 7 until now, the barbaric Zionist bombardment of Gaza has caused the loss of more than 60 enemy prisoners in Gaza,” said the spokesman for the armed wing of the Islamist group Hamas. On October 26, Abu Obeida already announced the death of more than 50 hostages.

Pressure increases for ceasefire

An Israeli bombing of a children’s hospital yuA school in the northern Gaza Strip has killed at least 17 people and left 70 injured: a new tragedy in the war between Israel and the Islamist movement Hamas, against which today civil and political pressures have been redoubled with the intention of forcing a ceasefire.

“The massacre at the Al Fakhoura school committed by the Israeli occupation this morning left 15 dead and 70 wounded,” while another attack by Israeli forces at the gate of the Al Nasr children’s hospital caused “two deaths and many wounded,” denounced the Gaza Health Ministry, controlled by the political arm of Hamas.

Blood splattered on the side of a car after an Israeli airstrike near Al Shifa hospital.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) confirmed that one of its schools was the target of an Israeli attack, although it assured that it could not confirm the exact number of victims. The school was being used by the Agency as a shelter for displaced families and provides shelter to several thousand people.

Since October 7, when Hamas carried out an attack that left more than 1,400 dead (most of them civilians)5,400 injured and at least 241 kidnapped in Gaza and Israel reacted by declaring war on the Islamist groupthe Palestinian death toll increases dramatically day after day.

After a first offensive of incessant bombings against the enclave, a week ago, Israel launched a land incursion that advanced to Gaza City, the main city in the Strip. Israel’s military offensive on the Palestinian enclave has left almost 9,500 dead (most of them children and women), more than 24,000 injured and some 1.5 million displaced, who suffer extremely difficult living conditions due to the collapse of hospitals and the serious shortages of drinking water, food, medicine, electricity and fuel.

