From: Helmi Krappitz

A Hamas spokesman refuses to answer why the militant group killed innocent civilians – and cuts off the interview.

Tel Aviv/ Gaza – The victims in the war in Israel are the civilians – both Israelis and Palestinians. Several questions remain after the Islamist militant group Hamas attacked Israel: A high-ranking Hamas official stormed out of a television interview after being asked how Hamas justified killing innocent Israeli civilians in their sleep.

“No order”: Hamas spokesman explains civilian killings as “confrontations”

Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, used an interview with Hugo Bachega, a BBC Middle East correspondent, on Thursday (October 26) to try to downplay the October 7 massacre of at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

“There was no order to kill civilians,” Hamad claimed, trying to dismiss the killings as the result of “clashes and confrontations” after terrorists crashed through barriers and paraglided into Israel.

His interviewer refused to accept his claim, telling Hamad: “It’s not a confrontation – they broke into houses.” Again Hamad said: “I can tell you that we had neither the intention nor the decision to attack the civilians kill.”

Killing in “sleep”: Hamas spokesman breaks off interview

The BBC correspondent then approached the hostages: “You [die Hamas] have more than 200 hostages, many of them civilians. Then why don’t you release these civilians?” Bachega asked the Hamas spokesman. Hamas would take care of it, but the right conditions would be needed, said Hamad.

When asked how Hamas justified killing people “in their sleep,” Hamad said, “I want to end this interview.” He took off his microphone, threw it on the floor and left the room.

According to a Hamas spokesman, Hamas has not received any orders to kill civilians – the Israeli armed forces contradict this. © IMAGO/Majdi Fathi

Murder orders: Note and statements are intended to prove murder orders against Israeli civilians

It was only recently that there was a loud noise Times of Israel a handwritten note was found on the body of a Hamas terrorist. This would have called for Israeli civilians to be beheaded for religious reasons in Arabic.

Israel Defense Forces have also claimed that arrested Hamas members admitted that there were explicit orders for atrocities against Israeli civilians, according to the Times of Israel.

Humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza: Israeli military starts “next phase against Hamas”

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is becoming increasingly catastrophic. “The next phase against Hamas in Gaza is beginning,” said Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari in a video published by the military on the X platform (formerly Twitter). The consequences for the Palestinian civilian population: more panic and chaos. Aid organizations complain that the failure of almost all telephone and internet connections in the Gaza Strip is making aid even more difficult. (dpa/hk)