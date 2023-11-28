The parties to the conflict submit lists of hostages for approval, but Israel is slowing down the process. Hamas Politburo member Osama Hamdan spoke about this in an interview with Izvestia.

“As you know, the mechanism for transferring hostages involves agreeing on lists of names from both the Israeli side and ours. Israel often opposes the release of a person,” he said.

According to him, Hamas will look for other ways to resolve this issue in order to exclude serious Israeli influence on this process.

In addition, other topics were touched upon in the interview. Thus, Hamdan noted that by all means the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is trying to make life unbearable for the civilian population of the Gaza Strip by striking civilian infrastructure.

“Israel is deliberately targeting the health sector in Gaza to force Palestinians to move to the south of the enclave. Attacks are carried out on civilian infrastructure: hospitals, desalination and power plants. Even after the Israeli army units left the hospitals, attacks on them continued,” he emphasized.

Read more in Osama Hamdan’s exclusive interview with Izvestia:

“Israel often opposes the release of this or that person”