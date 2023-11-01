According to the group, 3 of the victims of the attack on the refugee camp were “foreign passport holders”

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said this Wednesday (1st.Nov.2023) that 7 hostages died in the attack from Israel to the Jabalia refugee camp, in the north of the Gaza Strip, on the 3rd (31.Oct). In statementthe group stated that 3 of the victims were “foreign passport holders”, but did not provide nationalities.

The attack on the refugee camp was confirmed by the Israel Defense Forces. In post on Telegram, the Israeli military stated that the operation killed Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari and 50 other members of the extremist group. Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem denied, in a statement disclosed on his Telegram channel, that a commander was in the area hit by Israeli fighter jets.

The number of people killed in the attack on the camp is still uncertain. According to Al Jazeera, the director of the Indonesian Hospital, Atef al-Kahlout, and the Palestinian Ministry of Health stated that more than 50 people died and another 150 were injured. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry and Hamas spoke of 400 deaths.

The offensive destroyed Hamas’ underground infrastructure. “The attack undermined Hamas’ command and control in the area, as well as its ability to direct military activity against Israel Defense Forces soldiers operating throughout the Gaza Strip.”, said the Israeli defense.

Watch (29s):

In the statement, the Defense Forces reiterated the request for residents of the north of the Gaza Strip to move towards the south “for safety”. According to Al Jazeerathe refugee camp was the target of new attacks this Wednesday (1st.Nov).

Read more:

Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, stated this Wednesday (1st.nov) that the Israeli Army “continues to significantly expand ground operations in the Gaza Strip”.

According to him, Hamas fighters are using civilian structures as shelters. Hagari cited the attack on Tuesday (Oct 31) to the refugee camp. The spokesman said Israeli troops struck a building used by Hamas members to fire on Israeli soldiers.

“This building, like many places that Hamas terrorists use as shelters, is a civilian structure, located in the vicinity of a school, medical center and government offices.”, he declared. “Every terrorist cell that arrives in the area or attempts to infiltrate Israel or fire on our territory will be detained and eliminated.”, he added.

The conflict has already ended, according to Al Jazeera10,053 dead – 8,648 Palestinians and at least 1,405 Israelis.