The high number of civilian victims in the Gaza Strip would play into the hands of Hamas, increasing international pressure on Israel to put an end to the retaliation launched on October 7th. This is the message that the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, sent via courier to the group's senior officials in exile in Qatar. The Wall Street Journal writes this, explaining that, in the message delivered to Doha, Sinwar states that his goal is to get out of the bunker where he is hidden at the end of the war in order to declare a ''historic victory'' over Israel.

“Don't worry, the Israelis are exactly where we want them. The high number of civilian casualties in Gaza will increase global pressure on Israel to end the war“, reads the message. Furthermore, Sinwar reassured that Israeli air strikes had failed to eliminate all Hamas commanders and that the al-Qassam Brigades, the group's armed wing, were behaving well.

According to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the war began. The data does not distinguish between civilians and combatants, but the ministry states that the majority are women and minors.