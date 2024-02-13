Hamas leader on the run. Israel has obtained a video showing the head of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, together with his wife and “two or three” children, in one of the tunnels dug under Khan Yunis, in the south of the Palestinian enclave. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released the video in which Sinwar, who is carrying a bag, appears to be in good health. These are the first images of the Hamas leader since the attack launched on October 7, 2023 against Israel.

The video, which lasts about a minute, was shot by Hamas surveillance cameras in the tunnels and was recovered by IDF troops operating in the city. Sinwar and his family are seen led by a Hamas operative who leads them from one tunnel to another in Khan Yunis.

“Spotted: Yahya Sinwar flees and hides in his network of underground terrorist tunnels while Gaza civilians suffer above ground under the Hamas terrorist regime. There is no tunnel deep enough for him to hide in,” reads the IDF post in which the video is shown.