With 2,500 rockets in a few hours and dozens of militiamen crossing a barrier until then considered almost impregnable, the surprise attack launched this Saturday from Gaza – in which armed groups have killed at least 100 Israelis and kidnapped soldiers and civilians – has both of unprecedented military achievement as well as psychological warfare and Hamas’ studied message to the Middle East at a key moment.

Israel has had the strategic lead for years, with the conflict with the Palestinians buried in the list of global priorities, particularly since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in February 2022, which has displaced the attention of the foreign ministries. In parallel, since 2020, Israel has obtained the recognition of three Arab countries (United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco) without the need to make concessions on the Palestinian dossier or to provide a solution to the conflict through the creation of a Palestinian State. .

This is a very important achievement that has changed the paradigm in the region and increased the Palestinian feeling of strategic loneliness, since until then the Arab world conditioned – at least on paper – block recognition on the signing of peace. Israel is now trying to add the true jewel in the crown to the list: Saudi Arabia. In recent weeks, the negotiation of a pact between Washington and Riyadh that would imply the recognition of the Jewish State has accelerated. “Every day we are closer,” Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salmán said in an interview just three weeks ago. Shortly after, Israeli ministers officially set foot in the country for the first time.

And that is where Hamas, which does not recognize Israel and has indicated in the past that Riyadh would cross a red line by doing so, wanted to send the message. The Lebanese Hezbollah militia itself, an ally of Iran and part of the self-proclaimed “axis of resistance” against the Jewish State, has not hesitated to interpret this Saturday the attack from Gaza as “a clear message to the Arab and Muslim world, and especially to those who fight for a normalization agreement.”

“The Saudi issue is clearly one of the main factors,” explains by phone Avi Melamed, an Israeli military expert, former member of the intelligence services and founder of the analysis center Inside the Middle East. “Hamas has sent a message: whether or not relations with Israel are normalized, we are the ones who define the fate of this conflict and who can lead the fight against Israel.”

Despite having reestablished diplomatic relations in March, Tehran and Riyadh continue to view each other with distrust and compete for regional hegemony. Iran also arms one of the militias involved, the Islamic Jihad. It is much smaller than the armed wing of Hamas, which measures its movements more and has been reducing ties with Tehran. On Friday, in a parallel with the Yom Kippur War, another moment in which Israel was surprised by its possible fragility and which is now half a century old, Hamas stressed that “resistance is the only option to stop” Israel, in reference to the use of armed violence.

Caught by surprise

This Saturday reads like a nod to a coordinated action that has taken the Israeli forces completely by surprise, despite their military power, their electronic surveillance systems and their network of informants on the ground. The amount of information and logistics (overcoming the barrier, for example, with paragliders attached to vehicles) points to months of preparation in the midst of the escalation of the conflict: 2023 is the deadliest year since the Second Intifada, with more than 200 Palestinians and 100 Israelis dead, including those from this Saturday.

In the Middle East conflict, everything is connected, even more so in the era of social networks, with the Esplanade of the Mosques of Jerusalem as the definitive symbol. Hamas has cited the “aggressions” on this site – the third holiest in Islam and symbol of Palestinian identity – to justify the attack. Although it has historically been the fuse of numerous confrontations, there is a feeling among Palestinians that “it is in danger” and tension has been growing in recent months. This is due to increasing pressure from movements that advocate destroying mosques to build a third Jewish temple there (the most sacred place in Judaism). The second was destroyed by the Romans two millennia ago and the Wailing Wall is its only vestige. In recent months, videos of religious Jews visiting the place, chanting slogans, praying at its doors or trying to gain access without permission have increased.

This unprecedented operation also occurs at a time of particular discredit of the Palestinian Authority chaired by Mahmud Abbas and perceived by a large part of the Palestinians as a subsidiary of Israel. Hamas will obtain international condemnation this Saturday for murdering civilians and taking hostages, but it gains points among its own as a true banner of the “resistance”, a word that is part of its own acronym.

In this aspect, the psychological fight is key. After avoiding open confrontations with Israel since 2014 or getting involved with the handbrake on (aware of the price it entails for a blockaded and impoverished Gaza population), the images of militiamen walking with M-16s through Israeli towns, hostages humiliated on the ground and civilians fleeing in terror are just what Hamas is looking for: a movement divided between those in favor of a more pragmatic approach and the more irredentist, who have won the game this Saturday.

Melamed points out that, after the shock initial and the feeling of triumph, the key will be the Israeli response and whether the conflict extends to the West Bank, East Jerusalem or even southern Lebanon, with Hezbollah. “I find it difficult for the Government to be content with actions like those of the past. You can opt for something that changes your relationship with Gaza from a to z. It is clear that some members of the Government will call for the reoccupation of Gaza,” from which Israel unilaterally withdrew its soldiers and settlers in 2005. The decision is particularly criticized today by religious ultranationalists who, following the November elections, hold a unprecedented power in the most right-wing coalition in the country’s 75-year history.

