Document calls for humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in the region and immediate and unconditional release of all hostages

The extremist group Hamas classified as “insufficient” the resolution for the war against Israel approved on Friday (Dec 22, 2023) by the UN Security Council (United Nations).“An insufficient measure that does not respond to the catastrophic situation created by the Zionist war machine [israelense]”said Hamas, which has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007.

Representatives of international organizations had already criticized the resolution. They also declared that the text was “insufficient” for not asking for one “humanitarian ceasefire” in the region.

The resolution establishes that the parties involved in the conflict “enable the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of large-scale humanitarian assistance directly to the Palestinian civilian population across the Gaza Strip”. The document also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. Read the complete of the document (PDF – 76 kB).

The text was presented by the United Arab Emirates. It received 13 votes in favor. The United States and Russia abstained. Brazil was in favor of the resolution.

For UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the ceasefire “it’s the only way” to put an end to “continuous nightmare” to the people of Gaza, a region controlled by Hamas in Palestine.

“I hope that today’s Security Council resolution can help improve the delivery of much-needed aid”pondered Guterres.