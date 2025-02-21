02/21/2025



Hamas has responded to Israel’s statements about Shiri Bibas’s body and has claimed that “Shiri’s remains seem to have mixed with other human remains among the rubble after an Israeli attack.” Tel Aviv has accused the jihadist group of having killed the children Ariel and Kfir Bibas during his captivity in Gaza and delivering the body of an unknown person instead of his mother’s, Shiri Bibas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Hamas of having committed A “cruel and evil rape of the truce in Gaza By not delivering the body of the Shiri Bibas, Argentine origin, he also affirmed that the body belongs to that of “Gazatí Woman.”

«We will act with determination to bring home to home, Together with all our hostages – vivivos and dead – and ensure that Hamas pays a high price for this cruel and evil violation of the agreement »of Alto El Fuego, Netanyahu declared in a video.

Hamas delivered on Thursday the bodies of four hostages, indicated thatIt was the bodies of Shiri Bibas and their two children, who had four years and nine months when they were kidnapped, as well as that of Israeli retired journalist Oded Lifshitz. Forensic doctors concluded that the body presented by Hamas like Shiri Bibas's was not really his. Now it is not clear what will happen to the negotiation of the second phase of the high the fire scheduled for these next few days.









Israel closes a border step like retaliation

At the moment, Israel’s reprisals have not taken long to arrive and has already blocked the Kerem Shalom stepwhich is closed denying trucks with material. “Kerem Shalom’s crossing is closed today and since yesterday no team has entered in Gaza,” said Omer Dostri, spokesman for the office of the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, through a message published in his account in the account in the Social Network X.

The Prefabricated housing input and heavy equipment For construction in the strip it has been a friction point within the framework of the Alto El Fuego in the enclave, in force since January 19, and Hamas has accused Israel of violating its commitments within the framework of the agreement. A senior Israeli position said Tuesday that Israel had begun to authorize the entry of these prefabricated homes and heavy machinery to Gaza in a controlled way and after supervision, although the tensions have returned to rebound in the last hours, after Israel has accused Hamas not to deliver the body of one of the dead hostages in the strip.

Meeting of the Gulf Arab countries

The Saudi heir prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, has invited the leaders of the Arab countries of the Gulf, Egypt and Jordan to a meeting in Riad this Friday to address The plan for the reconstruction of the strip In order to counteract the proposal of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to develop the enclave as an international spa after resetting its Palestinian inhabitants in other places.

Trump has asked Egypt and Jordan to welcome the reappeared Palestinians of Gaza, a suggestion that both countries have rejected.