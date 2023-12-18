Ghazi Hamad, member of Hamas's decision-making political cabinet | Photo: EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

The terrorist group Hamas stated this Monday (18) that the tunnel discovered by Israel near an important border post had already “successfully fulfilled” its mission, without giving further details about what the real purpose of the underground passage was.

A Hamas official, identified as Osama Hamdan, told a press conference in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, that the release of images of the huge tunnel, 72 days after the start of the Israeli offensive in Gaza, came “too late”.

“Thanks to this tunnel, the mission we wanted to carry out was carried out successfully,” said the member of the Palestinian terrorist group, without specifying what this mission was.

On Sunday (17), the Israeli army released images of what it said was the largest Hamas tunnel discovered so far under the Gaza Strip, near the Erez crossing, on the border between the Palestinian territory and Israel.

The army said the underground passage was part of a “wide branched network” that stretched more than 4km and had electricity and communications systems.

The tunnel would be used to allow the movement of Hamas troops and as a launching point for attacks, according to the Israeli army, which announced it would destroy it.