Hamas will not release hostages in its custody until a ceasefire with Israel is agreed. The statement was made by the representative of the group’s delegation in Moscow, Abu Hamid, to the Russian newspaper Kommersant.

In an interview published this Friday (27.Oct.2023), Abu Hamid said that Hamas needs time to locate everyone who was taken on October 7 from Israel to the Gaza Strip by various Palestinian factions. According to the Israeli military, 233 people are taken hostage by Hamas.

Hamid stated that it is accurate “a calm environment” to be able to find all the hostages. According to him, “Israeli bombings have killed 50 prisoners so far”.

Hamas has released 4 hostages so far – all by “urgent humanitarian reasons”. To the first two on October 20th. They are: Judith and Natalia Raanan, American mother and daughter aged 59 and 17, respectively. The other two were released on October 23: Yochved Lifshitz, 85, and Nurit Yitzhak, 79.

