Hamas says it will not negotiate with Israel if attacks in the Gaza Strip continue

The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas said Tuesday that it will not begin a new negotiation process with Israel or release more hostages if the attacks do not stop. against the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli Army expanded operations after the breakdown of the truce on December 1.

“We reiterate that there is no negotiation or exchange (of hostages) if the aggression does not stop,” said the Hamas representative. in Lebanon, Osama Hamdan, at a press conference from Beirut.

He noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu“bears full responsibility for the lives” of the hostages held by Hamas in Gazaand accused him of “obstructing the completion of the exchange agreement” and of resuming attacks against the Palestinian enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“(The hostages) are exposed to the risk of dying from Zionist bombings, and Netanyahu does not care about them or their families or their lives.”Hamdan denounced.

Likewise, he assured that “it is not possible to defeat the Hamas movement” and warned the head of the Israeli Government that his army “is sinking deeper and deeper into the quagmire of Gaza.”

The war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip began on October 7, after a surprise attack by the Palestinian Islamist group against Israeli territory. which resulted in more than 1,200 deaths and more than 240 hostages who were transferred to the Palestinian enclave.

Israeli artillery unit near the border with the Gaza Strip.

For its part, Israeli bombings have caused more than 16,000 deaths in Gaza, most of them women and children, while Gazan authorities estimate that there are more than 7,000 missing under rubble.

The brief truce that began on November 24 and ended on the morning of December 1, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, allowed a provisional cessation of hostilities in Gaza, the release of more than one hundred hostages held by Hamas in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners and a greater flow of humanitarian aid to the enclave.

There are still 122 captives in the enclave, as well as the bodies of another 15 hostages confirmed dead, according to Israeli authorities.

