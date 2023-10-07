Palestinians drive an Israeli military jeep through the streets of Gaza during the attack on the Jewish state. | Photo: EFE

The Islamic extremist group Hamas said that the hostages captured by its guerrillas this Saturday (7), after a surprise attack on Israel, will be used as bargaining chips to demand the release of Palestinian prisoners currently confined in Jewish state penitentiaries.

“The number of hostages we have will free all our prisoners from Israeli prisons,” Saleh al-Arouri, a senior member of the militia, told the Arabic news network Al Jazeera. According to him, Hamas “entered this battle prepared for all scenarios, including a long-term one.”

Local media reports that hostages have been taken in the communities of Ofakim and Beeri, where Israeli special forces are now fighting to regain control. “There is no community in southern Israel where our forces are not present,” said army spokesman Daniel Hagai.

Hagain confirmed that Hamas kidnapped not only Israeli military personnel but also civilians. “I cannot provide numbers at this time. This is a war crime and they will bear the consequences,” he said.

Still according to the military, the main objective now is to eliminate all Palestinian guerrillas who crossed the fence that separates Gaza from Israel and are now trying to return to the Strip. To achieve this, Israeli forces plan to attack first from the air and then “with heavy ground means”.