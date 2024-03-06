Israel did not send representatives to the talks; Extremist group says it is demonstrating “the necessary flexibility”

Hamas said this Wednesday (March 6, 2024) that it will continue to negotiate a ceasefire agreement with Israel through mediators. Negotiators from the extremist group, Qatar and Egypt are in Cairo to try to agree a break during Ramadan, which begins at the beginning of next week. The Israelis are not part of the discussion.

“We are demonstrating the flexibility necessary to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire of aggression against our people”, Hamas said in a statement published by the agency Reuters. According to the group, the requirement of “complete withdrawal” of Israeli forces remains on the table.

Talks for a ceasefire were resumed on Sunday (3 March) and aim to halt the offensives for 40 days during Ramadan, a sacred period for Muslims.

Israel, however, decided not to send representatives to Egypt. Israeli authorities withdrew from negotiations, arguing that Hamas had refused to provide the full list of hostages that were alive.

The Israelis said the extremist group did not agree to the criteria set by Israel for exchanging Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

Egyptian authorities told the news agency that they are in contact with the Israeli government. According to Egypt, both sides were maintaining their demands, which would be blocking the end of the negotiations.

On Tuesday (5th March), Egyptian authorities said it was not possible to reach an agreement. According to the agency AP (Associated Press), they said Hamas presented a proposal that mediators would discuss with Israel in the coming days.