Group claims that the releases would be for “humanitarian reasons” and that it did not ask for “anything in return”

The extremist group Hamas said this Saturday (October 21, 2023) that it proposed releasing 2 more hostages, but that Israel refused the offer. The information was released by Abu Obaida, Hamas spokesman. “We were planning to release two more people for humanitarian reasons and we didn’t ask for anything in return. However, the Israeli government refused to receive them.”said in the statement.