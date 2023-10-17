You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Some of the hostages held by Hamas.
Instagram @LiaQuartapelle
Some of the hostages held by Hamas.
Israel would also have to release all Palestinians in Israeli jails.
The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas indicated this Tuesday to the American network NBC News that is willing to “immediately” release all civilian hostagess, both Israelis and foreigners, if Israel stops its bombing of Gaza.
A senior official from that organization told the channel that the hostages could be released in a matter of an hour as long as Israel meets its demands, and stressed that at this time there is no safe place to release them.
In exchange for releasing the held Israeli soldiers, he added, Israel must release all Palestinians in Israeli prisons.
The Hamas official stated that both the United States and Israel are already aware of the conditions for the eventual release of the civilian hostages.alleging that the group has made them known in its conversations with leaders of several Arab countries.
Its announcement takes place on the same day that an Israeli bombing of a hospital in Gaza City caused at least 500 deaths, as confirmed to EFE by a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health of the Strip, controlled by Hamas.
