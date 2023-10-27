The al-Qasam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, stated on Friday night that They are facing a “ground assault” by Israeli troops in the north of the Strip, where “intense fighting” is taking place..

“We face a ground assault in Beit Hanoun and Bureij (north of the enclave) and intense fighting is taking place in the area,” Hamas’ military wing said in a statement.

Witnesses in northern Gaza told EFE by phone that, when the heavy attacks began, the few people left on the streets began to scream and run in search of shelter.

The statement from the Islamist brigades comes after the Army announced hours before that it was going to expand its ground operations inside the Gaza Strip, following two nights of carrying out small-scale localized raids in parallel with intense air bombardments.

“As a continuation of the offensive activity that we carried out in recent days, the ground forces will expand their activity tonight,” said Army spokesman Daniel Hagari; while the Strip was plunged into a total communications blackout that makes it very difficult to know what is happening inside.

Palestinians recover the lifeless body of a girl from the rubble in Gaza.

The Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel announced this Friday the “complete cutoff” of communications, telephone and internet services in the Gaza Strip, due to the intense bombings on the enclave.

Shortly after, Israel launched a new round of intense artillery attacks and aerial bombardments, and according to Palestinian media, tanks also entered, which opened speculation about the announced large-scale ground operation.

However, An Israeli military spokesman indicated that this incursion is not the large-scale operation that the Israeli political and military authorities have been announcing for weeks..

“The Israel Defense Forces are working intensively in all dimensions to achieve the objectives of the war,” said Hagari as the conflagration in the Gaza Strip marks 20 days, where intense and indiscriminate Israeli bombing has claimed the lives of more than 7,300 Gazans.

More than 1,400 people have died in Israel, including more than a thousand civilians murdered in the brutal attack perpetrated by the armed wing of Hamas on October 7, which triggered the current war, the worst that has pitted Israeli troops against the Islamist militias in Gaza.

Israel rejects UN resolution



The Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, expressed this Saturday his “resounding” rejection of the “despicable United Nations call for a ceasefire” in Gaza, following the resolution approved in the General Assembly in that regard at the initiative of the countries. Arabs.

“I categorically reject the despicable UN call for a ceasefire. Israel intends to act to eliminate Hamas as the world acted against the Nazis and ISIS (Islamic State),” said the head of Israeli diplomacy in a message on social network X (formerly Twitter).

Israel intends to act to eliminate Hamas as the world acted against the Nazis and ISIS (Islamic State).

The General Assembly approved this Friday, with 120 votes in favor and 14 againsta non-binding resolution to call for “the cessation of hostilities” and “an immediate, sustainable and lasting truce” in Gaza.

After the vote, the Israeli ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan – who on Tuesday called for the resignation of Secretary General António Guterres for his alleged pro-Palestinian bias – issued disqualifications against the UN, an institution “that no longer has a shred of legitimacy or relevance”.

“Today is a dark day for the UN and for humanity because the majority of the international community has shown that it prefers to defend the Nazi terrorists of Hamas rather than the State of Israel, which follows the laws to defend civilians,” the ambassador asserted.

EFE