Abu Hamid, a member of a Hamas delegation that visited Moscow this Thursday (26), said that the Palestinian Islamic terrorist group cannot release the hostages it abducted during the attack on Israeli soil on October 7 until there is a cease -fire, as published this Friday (27) by the Russian newspaper Kommersant.

Hamid said the group has expressed its intention to release “civilian prisoners” since the first days of the war, but needs time to find all those who ended up in the Gaza Strip on October 7.

“Hundreds of citizens and dozens of fighters from various Palestinian factions entered the territories occupied in 1948 (…) and captured dozens of people, most of them civilians, and we need time to find them in the Gaza Strip and free them,” declared.

Hamid emphasized that a “calm environment” is needed to complete this task.

“Israeli bombing has killed 50 prisoners so far,” he added, without substantiating the allegations.

The Hamas representative also said that, during his visit to Moscow, the delegation from the political wing of the Islamic movement presented “to Russian friends the reasons for the October 7 attack.”

“The Russian Federation is a country friendly to the Palestinian people and maintains relations with all representatives of the Palestinian people. We are always ready to consult them on various issues,” he highlighted.

At the meeting, Russia demanded that the deputy head of the Hamas political office, Musa Abu Marzuq, “immediately” release the foreigners kidnapped in the Gaza Strip.

This Friday, the Israeli Army raised to 229 the number of hostages still held by Hamas and other militias in the Gaza Strip.

On Thursday, Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced the alleged death of 50 hostages due to Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip.

Last week, Abu Obeida said there were a total of 250 hostages: 200 held by the Al Qassam Brigades and 50 held by other Palestinian militias.