The ceasefire negotiations and exchange of hostages for prisoners in the Gaza war are going through a complex moment. Hamas stated, on Tuesday, April 9, that although the Israeli proposal did not satisfy Palestinian demands, it would study it; while the Israeli government coalition resents the possibility of an agreement with the Islamist group.

Early on Tuesday, Hamas stated in a statement that Israel's proposal, which it received from Qatari and Egyptian mediators, did not satisfy any of the demands of the Palestinian factions.

The group called the document, presented in Cairo, “intransigent,” but added that it would study it and provide its response to mediators.

On the Israeli side, although yesterday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had set a date for the invasion of Rafah, Gaza's last refuge for displaced Palestinians; The government coalition, formed by Likud, his party, as well as an amalgam of far-right and ultra-Orthodox groups, issued threats amid rumors of a truce agreement between Hamas and Israel.

The leader of the Jewish Power party and Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, stated:

If Netanyahu decides to end the war without a comprehensive assault on Rafah, he will not have the mandate to serve as prime minister.

The Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, joined the criticism and through a letter requested Benjamin Netanyahu for an urgent meeting of the Israeli security cabinet to discuss the progress of the war.

“The only forum authorized to make decisions in time of war is the security cabinet, but unfortunately things do not work that way,” said the far-right leader, who has publicly said that pressure on Hamas is the key to freeing the hostages. Israelis in Gaza.

Following this call, Hebrew media have reported that the government cabinet will meet this Tuesday afternoon.

On the mediators' side, through the Egyptian channel Al Qahera News, it is known that they will resume consultations today, April 9, when Eid al Fitr begins, a holiday that ends the holy month of Ramadan.

With EFE and Reuters