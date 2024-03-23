Hamas reported this Saturday, March 23, the death of an Israeli hostage due to lack of food and medicine, of which all of Gaza is a victim, and blamed the Israeli blockade on the entry of humanitarian aid. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Islamist group and Israel remain far from reaching an agreement for a lasting ceasefire in the enclave, after the negotiation process reached an impasse, following disagreements on the number of Palestinian prisoners that would be included in the exchange. for the release of the captive hostages. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is now expected to travel to Washington to try to expedite a resolution.

The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas revealed this Saturday, March 23, that Yehiv Buchataf, an Israeli in its power since October 7, died due to the lack of medicine and food caused by the Israeli blockade on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. .

“We had previously warned that the enemy's prisoners suffer the same conditions that our people suffer, from hunger and deprivation, due to the lack of food and medicine,” said Abu Obeida, spokesman for the armed wing of Hamas, through his Telegram group. .

Obeida explained that Buchataf had survived the Israeli air strikes inside the Palestinian territory, but “he did not escape the lack of food and medicine.” The group also accused Benjamin Netanyahu's government of “lying” about the progress of negotiations to free the more than 100 hostages still held captive by the militant group, which has reported around 70 deaths.

Along the same lines, during a visit to the Rafah crossing, UN Secretary General António Guterres once again called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the release of the Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

He also said it was time for Israel to make a “strong commitment” to unrestricted access to humanitarian goods throughout Gaza.

“It is more than tragic. It is a moral atrocity,” he said regarding the situation.

“From this border crossing, we see the anguish and cruelty of it all. A long line of aid trucks blocked on one side of the gates, the long shadow of hunger on the other

The visit comes as Israel faces global pressure to allow more humanitarian aid into devastated Gaza. for more than five months of siege by the Israeli army, which has left 32,142 dead, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry.

Meanwhile, in Tel Aviv, the weekly protests demanding the conservative government speed up the dialogue to bring back the hostages are intensifying. The Israeli Police dispersed a contingent of protesters on March 23, who began a road blockade, chanting against Netanyahu outside his residence.

Around 10 protesters were arrested in the latest round of protests.

Police officers detain a protester during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas from Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 23, 2024. © Reuters / Carlos Garcia Rawlins

“I appeal to the prime minister: you abandoned us on October 7 and continue to abandon us. Behavior that is unacceptable among Jews!” said Adina Moshe, one of the hostages released during the November ceasefire.

Hamas and Israel fail to reach agreement on another ceasefire

As the shadow of famine and disease falls on Gaza, the parties involved in the conflict cannot agree on the details of a truce in the enclave.

In talks mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States, Hamas and Israel cannot find a middle ground between their demands, leaving millions of Palestinians in suspense over what could happen in the harsh negotiating process.

Hamas accuses Israel of being inflexible in the face of calls for a permanent ceasefire in the enclave, the safe return of Palestinians to the northern Gaza Strip and the release of at least 700 Palestinian prisoners for every child, elderly, woman or Israeli patient released. Israel has described the militants' proposal as “unrealistic.”

“What the United States and the occupation (Israel) want is to recover the captives without a commitment to end the aggression, which means the resumption of war, slaughter and destruction, and we cannot accept that,” Sami said. Abu Zuhri, a member of Hamas, in statements reported by the Reuters agency.

The most recent development in the negotiations was a “bridge proposal” from the United States to bring the expectations of both sides closer together.with the aim of agreeing on a ceasefire similar to that which occurred in November, when for every hostage released the Israeli authorities released three Palestinian prisoners, mostly minors detained for minor crimes.



FILE PHOTO: Palestinians fleeing northern Gaza after Israeli troops stormed Al Shifa hospital, move south, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the central Gaza Strip March 21 of 2024. © Reuters / Ramadan Abed

The latest round of releases resulted in the release of 100 of the approximately 235 hostages captured by Hamas on October 7, in exchange for 300 Palestinians who returned to their homes after being released.

“The United States put a bridge proposal on the table, to which Israel responded positively. Hamas's response is pending,” said an Israeli official, on condition of anonymity, to the Reuters agency.

Yoav Gallant visits the United States for the first time since October 7

The Israeli Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, will travel to Washington on March 24, at the invitation of his American counterpart, Lloyd Austin, with the aim of unraveling negotiations for the release of the captive hostages, in exchange for an armistice agreement. durable.

According to the Israeli's office, Gallant is scheduled to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan, in addition to his American counterpart, with whom he will discuss the “evolution of the war in Gaza”.

“The parties will discuss the evolution of the war against the terrorist organization Hamas in Gaza, the efforts made to return hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, humanitarian efforts and measures necessary to ensure regional stability,” a ministry statement said. of Defense of Israel.

The local press in Tel Aviv states that Gallant's visit also has the goal of ensuring the continuous supply of American weapons to Israel's military ranks, which could be in danger of materializing the ground assault on Gaza, proposed by Benjamin Netanyahu and considered ” a red line” by the Joe Biden Government.

With EFE, Reuters and local media