The al-Qasam Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamist group Hamas, announced today that 13 Israeli hostages have been killed by the Israeli Army’s bombing of Gaza in the last 24 hours on the seventh day of the war.

“13 of the Israeli prisoners in Gaza died as a result of random Israeli bombings,” the Islamist group said in a statement.

Six were killed by airstrikes in the northern district of the Strip, “in two separate places”, and another seven were killed in three different places in the province of Gaza, they added.

Intense Israeli bombing continues on the Strip and intensified last night with more than 750 targets attacked.

The attacks left at least 1,572 dead and 7,262 injured, there are already more than 423,000 internally displaced people and Israel today asked that civilians in the north and Gaza City evacuate to the south to accelerate its offensive against Hamas and the Palestinian militias.

It is estimated that they kidnapped at least 130 people during their land raid on Israeli communities on Saturday, where they also committed massacres that at this point have left at least 1,300 dead in Israel.

According to Israeli estimates, the captives inside Gaza could reach 200, and among them there are elderly and minors.

Last Monday, Hamas already announced that four Israeli hostages had been killed by Israeli air strikes on the Strip, so for now there would be a total of 17 captives killed due to its own troops’ bombings.

There has never been such a high number of deaths and hostages in Israel due to an armed conflict in so few days, which represents its worst human tragedy and its greatest military failure in its history.

The head of the Army, Herzi Halevi, admitted yesterday that the Security apparatus “made mistakes” by not previously identifying Hamas’ plan and failing to prevent its attack, in his first public intervention.

In turn, he stressed that both the armed forces and the Israeli authorities would do what was best for the hostages, but according to military analysts, no one knows exactly what to do to save them and in turn deal a strong blow to defeat Hamas in this war.

