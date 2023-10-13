The Israeli Army has carried out air strikes on strategic points used by Hamas in Gaza | Photo: EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Terrorist organization Hamas said 13 hostages captured since the weekend were killed during Israel’s counteroffensive in Gaza.

Extremists kidnapped more than 100 people in a surprise attack on Israeli territory on Saturday (7), of which 13 fatalities have already been announced by the group. Despite the statement, official sources from the Israeli government and the UN have not yet confirmed the information.

This Wednesday (11), the Israeli Ministry of Defense stated that among the hostages there are Brazilians, Argentines, Americans and European nationalities.

The spokesman for the Israeli Armed Forces (IDF), Amnon Sheffler, said this Thursday (12) that the air strikes carried out by the country target only Hamas military installations. The rescue of hostages, according to him, “is one of the highest priorities of the Israeli forces.”

“We are sure that we left the minimum number of civilians injured and killed, it is something we put a lot of effort into. Our hostages are a clear priority and we take them into consideration in every way we can,” she said during a press conference.

The Israeli Armed Forces (IDF) gave Gaza residents 24 hours to move towards the south of the region this Friday (13), before starting new air strikes in the area. According to the notice, civilians will be able to return to northern Gaza City “only when another announcement permitting such movement is made.”

In response to the warning, Hamas told Palestinians this Friday (13) not to leave their homes, as Israel’s statements are part of a “psychological war”.

“The occupation is trying to spread and circulate false propaganda through various means, with the aim of creating confusion among citizens and undermining the stability of our home front,” the statement said.