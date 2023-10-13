#Hamas #hostages #killed #start #war
What Pieter and Caroline can learn from Ad Melkert
podcastParties that are doing poorly in the polls do not need to despair yet. The largest group of voters has...
#Hamas #hostages #killed #start #war
podcastParties that are doing poorly in the polls do not need to despair yet. The largest group of voters has...
Interior Minister Mari Rantanen (ps) wants parents to be held responsible for the damage caused by their children. In the...
return to homepage / Programs / Orient Express First modification: 10/13/2023 - 16:32 12:24 An injured Palestinian girl cries after...
Minister said that Brazil's priority will be to promote social inclusion and combat hunger in the world The Minister of...
No demonstrations supporting Hamas have been reported to the police.Gazan A demonstration showing support for the area's civilians is underway...
Home pagepoliticsWas standing: October 13, 2023, 4:09 p.mFrom: Markus BickelSplitThe emergency government of Netanyahu and opposition leader Gantz is supposed...