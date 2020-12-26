NAfter rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, Israel shot targets of the radical Islamic Hamas in the Palestinian Territory. The Israeli army said it attacked three Hamas positions in the coastal strip on Friday. Among other things, a production facility for rockets, underground structures and a military base were shot at, the Israeli Armed Forces (IDF) announced in the morning on Twitter.

Earlier, two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip had been intercepted by the Israeli anti-missile system “Iron Dome”. Alarm sirens sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon and in areas near the Palestinian Territory. “Hamas will bear the consequences for any terrorism from within the Gaza Strip,” the IDF tweet concluded.

Hours earlier, the Israeli military had reported on the rocket attacks on Christmas Day. “While families around the world are sitting around their Christmas trees, families in southern Israel run into bomb shelters,” read the IDF Twitter. According to Israeli rescue workers, several people in shock had to be treated. It was the first rocket fire from the Gaza Strip in more than a month.

At the end of August, Hamas, after mediation by Qatar, announced a ceasefire with Israel. But then there were already several violations. Israel tightened a blockade of the Gaza Strip in 2007, which is now supported by Egypt. Both countries justify the measure with security considerations. Around two million people live under very poor conditions in the coastal strip on the Mediterranean. The Islamist Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and the EU.