The Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip found several rocket launchers in a building used by the Palestinian Scout Association. A video released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shows dozens of now empty rocket launchers found by the 50th battalion of the Nahal brigade in the headquarters of the scouting association.

The commander, Colonel Tomer Sayag, explained that the rocket launchers were positioned to hit Ashkelon or central Israel. “This is what we are seeing in Gaza. A building where children play is a Hamas rocket launch site. It has to be seen to be believed“, the caption that accompanies the video.

A fifty rockets with their Palestinian Islamic Jihad were later found in a nearby underground warehouse. Another IDF video shows a series of empty rocket launchers adjacent to a mosque in the north of the Strip. The rocket launchers were activated with an electric line running from the mosque.