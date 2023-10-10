The scope of Hamas’ attacks against Israel, which began on October 7, has raised questions around the world regarding the efficiency of the country’s security systems, especially the Iron Dome, the Iron Dome. Recognized worldwide as an almost impregnable anti-aircraft barrier, the destruction caused by rockets and mortars fired by terrorists, despite the system, generated surprise and outrage around the world.

Major Eduardo Costa, who is an artillery officer in the Brazilian Army, specializing in anti-aircraft artillery, states that, despite the destruction caused, the system did not fail. What happened was an overload due to the massive number of rockets and mortars launched by Hamas.

“Each and every piece of equipment has a capacity. The Iron Dome is like a goalkeeper in a football game: he has a defensive capacity and if you place ten penalty takers simultaneously someone will score a goal. No defense system has an infinite capacity and that is what happened in the case of Domo in this Hamas attack,” he said.

The major states that the system worked within its capacity and that, if it weren’t for him, the damage would have been even greater. “Hamas has changed its tactics. Before, they carried out small, punctual attacks, now they have carried out a large attack that, in the long term, is unsustainable. They must have stored weapons for years to do this, but it is not viable to maintain it,” he explained.

In addition to destructive power, another objective of the terrorist group would be precisely the loss of credibility in technology. “Domo is very effective, but an attack like this undermines its credibility and puts pressure on the government and the country’s defense, as it makes people feel insecure.”

What is the Iron Dome

O Iron Dome is a mobile anti-aircraft defense system deployed in various parts of the country to counter attacks from rockets, mortars, artillery shells and short-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The system has the ability to identify and destroy these projectiles before they reach Israeli territory, with a range of 150 square kilometers. It is currently recognized as one of the most effective systems in the world – according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) the Dome’s efficiency is 90%.

Each anti-aircraft battery is made up of three components: a detection and tracking radar unit; a control center and a launcher that holds and fires Tamir missiles. Each launcher contains 20 missiles that, once fired, receive details and continuous updates from the control center and radar to shoot down enemy rockets.

Thus, when a mortar is fired towards Israel, the radar identifies its incoming trajectory. The information is sent and evaluated by the weapons control system, responsible for carrying out fast and complex calculations to detect its entire trajectory, speed and expected target.

If the rocket is aimed at a populated area or a strategic establishment, the launcher automatically fires the Tamir missile and the rocket is destroyed in the air to neutralize the threat, preferably on its upward trajectory – preventing the shrapnel from causing damage to the target territory. .

Each battery has between three and four launchers, with Israel having around ten batteries in total – a capacity to intercept up to 800 rockets and mortars simultaneously. The value of each battery is estimated at US$50 million [R$ 254 milhões, na cotação atual].

Israeli production

In 2006, the terrorist group Hezbollah fired thousands of rockets to attack the northern region of Israel, which caused the deaths of several people. That was when the country decided to develop its own air defense system adapted to local needs.

The Iron Dome is produced by three Israeli companies: Elta [Companhia de Radar de Israel] which produces radars; The mPrest Systems [empresa privada] which manufactures the control center and management software; and the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems [companhia de defesa israelense] which produces the launcher.

The first batteries of the Iron Dome they were installed in 2011. In 2012, during a conflict with Hamas itself, on the southern border, the system shot down 85% of the 400 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip towards civilian and strategic areas. In subsequent attacks, its effectiveness reached 90%.

False sense of security

“Based on the success achieved by Domo, the way the media, the government and everyone started to call the system gave the impression that it was inviolable and that the population was in complete safety, which is not true,” said Marco Túlio Freitas, specialist in Iron Dome and doctoral candidate in the Postgraduate Program in Military Sciences at the Army Command and General Staff School (ECEME).

Freitas states that the success of the Dome and the growing publicity by the press and the government itself that it would be an indestructible shield for Israel made the population feel safe, to the point of no longer hiding in bunkers when some sound signals [disparados quando foguetes e morteiros que podem atingir o território são identificados] sounded.

Some regions close to the Iron Dome batteries even saw a decline in rental prices, as homes began to have fewer security features. “There has been a reduction in the contracting of residential insurance since the system came into operation, which demonstrates the feeling of confidence and calm that Domo brought to the population”, he says.

Concentration of batteries on the northern border

However, most of these batteries are installed in the north of the country, to defend the border with Lebanon against Hezbollah offensives. On the southern border, where the Hamas attack took place, there are far fewer batteries. “The southern part of the border is more porous, the presence of the Iron Dome is not as intense in this region,” said Freitas.

Another important point is that they are focused on defending larger cities and critical locations, such as hospitals, energy and fuel installations, but not always on settlements and small cities, where terrorists have entered.

Furthermore, on several stretches of the border with the Gaza Strip, a fence was built that limits the passage of Palestinians and also has sensitive security devices.

Freitas explains that the entire barrier is made with ultra-sensitive alarms, which sound at any attempted invasion – the website The Free Press For the People [imprensa livre para as pessoas, em livre tradução] states that the fence is capable of issuing alerts if a ladder is placed on it.

Hamas’ growing pressure and strategy to circumvent barriers

If, on the one hand, the Iron Dome and the fences brought a feeling of security to Israel, on the other, it increased the attacks of Hamas terrorists to find a way to circumvent this barrier.

According to Freitas, from 2014 onwards it became noticeable that there was a delay after the launch of the second volley of missiles carried out by the Dome’s batteries. “For security reasons, Israel does not talk about it. But there is a delay after the missiles are launched. They shoot once, twice and there is a window of time to continue with the defense,” he says.

Knowledge of this breach in the system may also have been taken advantage of by Hamas, whose strategy was to fire thousands of rockets simultaneously – according to the Israeli defense department, more than 4,500 rockets were launched against its territory during the attack.

The intensity of rockets and mortars launched precisely in the location where the Dome’s coverage is most porous caused an overload and caused the attack to overwhelm the system. Likewise, by land, several simultaneous incursions were made against the fence, causing these defense forces to also be exceeded by Hamas terrorists.

Familiar with the northern border with Lebanon, where Israel built a concrete wall, Major Costa says that patrols react promptly to any approach. “They have drones, cameras, sensors and the terrain is also mined. I don’t know how it works on the southern border, but to the north the response is quite quick,” he explained.

Cyber ​​attacks and infiltrations

In a report explaining the Hamas offensive, the website The Free Press for the People listed possible cyber attacks that would have “erased” the sensing power of both the Dome and Israel’s fence.

Although there is speculation about a possible invasion of the system or a cyber attack, Freitas states that this is not the case. The researcher explained that the batteries are not connected to each other, which makes a network attack impossible.

“It’s not possible to enter the Iron Dome system, whoever says that doesn’t know what it’s like. In addition to having very high cyber protection, they have circuit containment – ​​they are not as interconnected as one might think.”

Still according to the website Free Pressother factors, such as a calmer attitude towards the Gaza Strip and a Jewish holiday were taken advantage of to organize and optimize the attack.

In 2005, Israel withdrew its settlements from the Gaza Strip and handed over the territories to the Palestinian Authority, under the aegis of “Land for Peace”. Peace, however, never came.

In 2007, Hamas took control of the region, after a conflict with the Palestinian Authority itself. Since then, it has constantly launched large and small offensives against Israel.

Even so, last year, Israel granted more than 15,000 work visas to the population of Gaza – a monthly salary on Israeli soil can be equivalent to almost a year’s income in Palestinian settlements. And this peace policy may have brought infiltrations that facilitated the attacks.

Another point highlighted by the website was the date of the offensive, carried out on the Jewish holiday of Sukkotlasting seven days, when soldiers were released to be with their families and part of the troops relocated to the West Bankthe West Bank region, in order to reinforce defense in the area.

Taken together the factors – the smaller number of Dome batteries to the south, its defense capacity, the time lapse for firing several waves of missiles and the reduction in the number of soldiers in the Gaza Strip –, there is an indication of how the low-technology offensive organized by Hamas was able to overcome the hitherto inviolable Israeli defense system.

“All technology is not a solution in itself, it is something made for a problem. There was a serious failure in sensing, in several aspects and different directions, which must be considered”, says Professor Sandro Teixeira, PhD in Military Sciences from ECEME.

“You can bypass all this technological surveillance, for example, simply by using a verbal messenger, verbal orders, written orders and you can already escape this surveillance, if you behave like a person from the past.”