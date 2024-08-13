The Hamas terrorist group launched two rockets from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday (13), one of which fell into the sea in front of Tel Aviv, according to the Israeli Army, which is on high alert due to the possibility of an imminent attack by Iran and its allied terrorist militias in the region.

“A projectile that was identified as passing through the Gaza Strip fell into the maritime space in central Israel. In accordance with the protocol [do sistema de defesa antiaérea]the sirens did not sound,” a military statement said.

The Army also identified the launch of another projectile, which did not cross Israeli territory.

The al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for the attack, detailing that it was carried out with two M90 projectiles “in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians and the deliberate displacement of the Palestinian people.”

Hamas and Israel have been at war since October 7 last year, after an attack by the terrorist group that included the launch of thousands of rockets and the infiltration of around 1,000 terrorists into Israeli soil who massacred 1,200 people and kidnapped another 251.

Since then, the Israeli army has carried out a crushing military offensive by air, land and sea against the Gaza Strip, aiming to eliminate Hamas and rescue the hostages held by the Palestinian terrorists.

Following the October 7 attack, Hamas’ rocket launch capabilities were drastically reduced and attacks are now sporadic.

The last time the terrorist group launched a rocket at Tel Aviv was in May, leaving two people slightly injured.

Yemen’s Houthi extremists, allied with Iran, also launched an explosive drone at Tel Aviv on July 19, leaving one dead and several injured.

Israel has been on alert for 13 days over a possible large-scale attack by Iran and Hezbollah, which have vowed to avenge the deaths of leaders of Hamas and the Lebanese terrorist group.

Fuad Shukr, a Hezbollah military commander, was killed in an Israeli bombing outside Beirut on July 30, and a few hours later, Ismail Haniyeh, then the political leader of Hamas, was killed in an attack in Tehran that Iranian authorities blame on Israel.