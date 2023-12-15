Hamas said that 18,800 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip since October 7.

Among the dead who have been counted so far are 8,000 children and 6,200 women, according to the same source.

51,000 people have been injured since the start of the war with Israel.

In recent days, Israel has fought fierce battles with Hamas militants, and on Wednesday it announced its worst combat losses, with 10 of its soldiers killed within 24 hours.

Hamas militants invaded Israeli towns on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 240 hostages, according to Israel.

Israel then launched a counterattack that resulted in a large number of deaths, with fears that thousands more were still under the rubble.

During a week-long truce in late November, Hamas released more than 100 women, children and foreigners it was holding in Gaza in exchange for Israel releasing 240 women and teenagers from its prisons.