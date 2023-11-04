Hamas reported the death of more than 60 prisoners in IDF strikes in the Gaza Strip

More than 60 prisoners were killed as a result of Israeli army strikes on the Gaza Strip. This was reported by the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement, the Al-Qassam Brigades. RIA News.

According to the report, from October 7 to the present, Israeli shelling of Gaza has led to the death of more than 60 enemy prisoners. The bodies of 23 of them are still under the rubble.

At the same time, Hamas noted that it is unlikely that it will be possible to reach the remaining victims due to the ongoing attacks by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Earlier, one of the Hamas leaders, Osama Hamdan, said that the United States and President Joe Biden personally were to blame for the massacres in the Gaza Strip. He called for pressure on Washington to stop the aggression against the Palestinian people.

On November 4, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) bombed a refugee shelter located in the Osama bin Zayed school building in northern Gaza.