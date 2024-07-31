Hamas leader Ismail Haniya was killed in the Iranian capital Tehran. The militant Palestinian group announced this. It spoke of a “Zionist” attack – meaning Israel.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard confirmed the death of the head of the Hamas political bureau. Haniya’s residence in Tehran was attacked, the Revolutionary Guard’s website, Sepah News, reported on Wednesday. Haniya and one of his bodyguards were killed. Investigations have been launched into the background of the attack.