Hamas authorities in Gaza indicated that at least 70 people died this Sunday in an Israeli bombing that hit a refugee camp in that Palestinian territory.

(Also read: Sad Christmas in Bethlehem while bombings and attacks in Gaza continue)

The bombing destroyed homes in the Al Maghazi camp, in the central area of ​​the Gaza Strip, according to the report of the Ministry of Health of the Islamist movement, which had previously reported 45 deaths and later 60.

The balance could not be confirmed so far with independent sources. The Israeli army, consulted by AFP, indicated that it was carrying out “verifications” in this regard.



Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said the attack destroyed “a block of homes.” and that the “toll of victims could increase”, given the large number of families residing in the place.

(Also read: Due to the war, Bethlehem, the city where Jesus was born, will not celebrate Christmas)

The ministry also noted that 10 members of a family were killed in another Israeli bombing, in the Jabalia refugee camp.

AFP