Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Split

Fighters from the Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, march in Gaza City. (Symbolic image) © Ahmed Zakot/dpa

In the war against Israel, Hamas is resorting to new financing channels. The terrorist organization is said to have collected millions through crypto donations.

Munich – On October 7th, the radical Islamist Hamas launched what was probably one of the most massive attacks in the history of the Middle East conflict. Countless rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. Terrorists broke through the border fence, killing residents of the border areas and kidnapping some into Gaza. Israel is once again at war. Since the attack, a central question has arisen: How is Hamas financed? In addition to Iran as a major donor, the terrorists appear to be relying on an additional source of financing: donations from private supporters in the form of cryptocurrencies.

Funding Hamas in the Israel War – Millions through Crypto Donations

According to information from Israeli cryptoanalysis company BitOK, Hamas received almost 40 million euros in crypto donations between August 2021 and June 2023. According to analyzes by the British company Elliptic, the terrorist group Islamic Jihad, which is also said to have been involved in the attacks on Israel, received almost 90 million US dollars in this way. It can be assumed that these funds flow directly into financing terror against Israel.

Hamas has been classified as a terrorist organization by various countries, including Germany and the EU, for several years. This makes conventional financing of the organization almost impossible. Cryptocurrencies could therefore be used to circumvent sanctions. In 2018, the US Forbes magazine listed Hamas as the third richest terrorist organization in the world. The group’s assets are estimated at around 661 million euros. The US Treasury Department announced in a statement from 2022 that Hamas’ assets were around 472 million euros.

Hamas is not an isolated case: terrorist financing via cryptocurrencies

Hamas appears to be relying on donations in the form of the world’s most famous cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. This emerges from a report by Deutsche Welle. However, Hamas and its paramilitary Qassam Brigades are also said to have received funds in the form of the cryptocurrencies Ether, Dogecoin or the stablecoin Tether. Stablecoins are usually linked to the price of another currency. In the case of Tether, this is the rate of the US dollar. This means that the cryptocurrency is subject to lower price fluctuations.

Pictures show how the war in Israel is changing the country View photo series

Regarding crypto funding, Arda Akartuna, an analyst at Elliptic, told CNN that Hamas and the Qassam Brigades are among the “most successful initiators of cryptoasset-based fundraising to date in terms of the amount raised.” As early as 2019, the Kassam Brigades asked their followers via Telegram to donate money in the form of cryptocurrencies. According to Deutsche Welle, the paramilitary organization spread a call via the Telegram messenger service, complete with a Bitcoin wallet address.

Israel takes action against terrorist financing – several million seized

In this way, private individuals can send money to terrorist organizations relatively easily and directly – despite sanctions. Cryptocurrencies can be exchanged for euros or US dollars on so-called exchanges and then forwarded. The terrorist organizations use different addresses to which the funds can be sent. In some cases, wallet addresses are created personalized for donors and only used once. This makes it difficult for authorities and investigators to track the flow of money.

The Israeli law enforcement authorities still manage to take action against terrorist financing again and again. Israeli authorities recently managed to freeze over 100 accounts of the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance, which were said to have been part of the financing of Hamas and Qassam brigades. This was reported by the British Financial Times on Tuesday (October 17). Several million US dollars were secured. Previously, Hamas and its affiliated organizations had increasingly called for donations via social media.

In view of increasing search successes, the Kassam brigades called in April to stop sending donations via cryptocurrencies. The reason they cited was the threat of criminal consequences for supporters. Among other things, CNN reported on a case in New Jersey from 2019, where a man who posted on Instagram was charged with sending Bitcoin to Hamas. The suspect later pleaded guilty to concealing the financing of the terrorist organization.

Video: Hundreds apparently dead in Gaza hospital shelling

Hamas financing via crypto donations – politicians demand tougher action

Based on the reports, several politicians are calling for more decisive action against this type of terrorist financing. Israeli Defense Minister Joaw Galant said in June that terrorist financing would become “even more complex than it already is when it comes to digital currencies.” US Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote a few days after the Hamas attacks on X (formerly Twitter): “It is alarming and should be a wake-up call to lawmakers and regulators that Hamas-linked crypto wallets have received millions of dollars in cryptocurrencies.”

Cryptocurrencies have been repeatedly criticized for years because they can be used to finance illegal activities or terrorist organizations. The Italian mafia is also said to use cryptocurrencies to finance their criminal activities. “All criminal organizations, including those of the mafia type, have an interest in using these instruments for their business,” said a head of the Italian anti-mafia police Dia to the dpa in 2021.

However, regulation is difficult: digital currencies like Bitcoin were deliberately designed so that they cannot be controlled or controlled by a central authority.

Machine assistance was used for this article written by the editorial team. The article was carefully checked by editor Felix Durach before publication.