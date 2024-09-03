Hamas releases video of last words of killed Russian and five hostages

The military wing of the Palestinian radical group Hamas, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigade, posted a video of still-living hostages whose bodies were found on August 31 in Rafah.

In the footage, six people introduce themselves one by one. Among them, you can see Russian Alexander Lobanov, who also gives his name. However, there is no information about the date and location of the filming.

“We will publish their final words in the coming hours,” the authors of the video say at the end of the clip.

Later, representatives of the group also posted a video of the now-deceased hostage Eden Yerushalmi, who called for an end to military action in Gaza.

Photo: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Families of slain hostages call on Netanyahu to take responsibility for their deaths

The Israeli public organization “Hostages’ Families Forum” demanded that the country’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu make a public statement and take responsibility for the deaths of hostages held by Hamas.

The movement’s participants said the six hostages were killed because the Israeli government “torpedoed” the deal to free the prisoners and because the Jewish state’s army maintains a presence in the Philadelphia Corridor.

The discovery of the bodies of Ori Danino, Almog Saroussi, Hersh Goldberg-Polina, Carmel Gat, Alexander Lobanov and Eden Yerushalmi is a direct result of the failure to sign the agreement. All were killed in the last few days after enduring nearly 11 months of abuse, torture and starvation in Hamas captivity. The delay in signing the agreement led to their deaths and the deaths of many other hostages public organization “Forum of Families of Hostages”

The organization recalled that during the first operation, 105 hostages were rescued from captivity, but in recent months only 8 people have been returned to their homeland.

Photo: Ohad Zwigenberg/Reuters

Israel Accuses Hamas of Refusing Ceasefire After Hostage Executions

The Palestinian radical movement Hamas demonstrated its unwillingness to have a ceasefire in Gaza by executing hostages, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Anyone who kills hostages doesn’t want a deal. We won’t back down. Benjamin NetanyahuPrime Minister of Israel

He stressed that Hamas does not want a ceasefire. Netanyahu recalled that since December last year, the Palestinian radical movement has refused to negotiate on the merits. The Israeli Prime Minister added that Tel Aviv will not give up on attempts to achieve a deal on the release of all hostages from captivity.

After the execution of six hostages, including a Russian, Netanyahu apologized to the family of the deceased. He called the parents of Alexander Lobanov and asked for forgiveness for “not being able to bring Sasha home alive.”