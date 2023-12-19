Group of elderly people with chronic illnesses say they live in adverse conditions and have been abandoned by Israel

Hamas published on Monday (Dec 18, 2024) a video of 3 elderly Israelis who would be held hostage by the extremist group. A man identified as Chaim Peri, aged 79, said that they are living in adverse situations and have chronic diseases. He spoke alongside 2 other elderly people who were captured by Hamas in the attack on Israel on October 7th. The video titled “Don’t let us grow old here” shows Peri asking the Israel Defense Forces to negotiate the group's release without conditions.

Watch (1m11s):