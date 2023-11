A woman waits in Petah Tikva, Israel, before the release of the first hostages | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

This Sunday (26), the terrorist group Hamas released 13 Israeli hostages and four foreigners. Israel has already released 39 Palestinian prisoners. The information was released by Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces. The negotiations are part of the four-day truce period, which began on Friday (24), which has also resulted in the release of another 26 Israeli hostages and 78 Palestinian prisoners.

According to the newspaper Al Jazeera, Israeli army officials believed that this would be “another stressful night with regards to the exchange of captives and prisoners”. Yesterday (25), Hamas even delayed the handover of hostages, alleging that Israel had not respected negotiation rules, mainly the release of trucks transporting humanitarian aid, such as food, water, medical supplies and shelter equipment.

But the Israel Defense Forces have already confirmed that 200 vehicles crossed the Rafah crossing into Gaza, the newspaper says The Washington Post.

Truce coming to an end

Even with the success of the exchanges so far, Israel has no plans to extend the four-day truce with Palestine.

Yesterday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited troops in Gaza and stated: “The pause period is short. Any future negotiations will be held under attack.”

“We will do this to dismantle Hamas and also to create great pressure for them to return as many hostages as quickly as possible,” added Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, chief of staff of the Israeli army, according to the The Washington Post.