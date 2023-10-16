Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Al Qasam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, announced this Monday (16) the terrorists’ intention to release foreign hostages of “different nationalities” who are in their custody in the Gaza Strip , after being kidnapped during the terrorist attack on the 7th.

Obeida said the foreign hostages were being treated as “guests” of the extremists and that they would be released as soon as the “conditions and venues for this to occur are met.”

“We have nothing against them,” Obeida said, stressing that foreign hostages are being treated “differently than those with Israeli nationality.”

The terrorist group’s spokesman, however, issued a threat to other countries, announcing that, if they collaborate with the State of Israel, these foreign hostages will be “considered and treated as if they were Israelis.”

Obeida said the Al Qasam Brigades held 200 hostages, while other extremists in the Gaza region held around 50 people in custody.

At the same time, Israeli forces said on Monday that they had notified the families of the identities of 199 hostages who are under the control of Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip. Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israeli Army, confirmed the communication to the families.

Palestinian extremists, including Hamas, demand the release of thousands of prisoners in exchange for the return of hostages currently in the Gaza Strip.

Also on Monday, Hamas released a video showing an Israeli hostage, identified as Maya Sham, who was kidnapped during the attacks on the 7th while leaving the electronic music festival that was taking place near the Gaza Strip. In the video, 21-year-old Sham asks to be “taken back home”, stating that she was seriously injured in the arm and received treatment in Gaza.

In response to the video, the Israeli military spokesman accused Hamas of trying to “present itself as a human organization” despite being a terrorist organization that has been responsible for acts such as murder and kidnapping of civilians.

The video was released shortly after Obeida’s announcement stating that Hamas intends to release the foreign hostages. (With EFE Agency)