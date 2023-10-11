Al-Qassam said in a statement, “An Israeli settler and her two children were released after being detained during the clashes.”

A video clip showed a woman wearing a blue shirt with two children walking away from an area where barbed wire had been erected, accompanied by three members of the movement.

The Israeli response to the video of the release of the Israeli woman and her two children

Commenting on the video, Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adraee said in a post on his “X” account: “After the whole world saw its ugly and true face as a barbaric organization that executed hundreds of innocent children and women in a terrorist attack and a hideous massacre, Hamas is trying to change the truth through a play.” Publishing a propaganda video through its media mouthpieces.

Adraee added: “The truth is clear and obvious, and its features will become clearer in the coming days. Hamas is worse than ISIS, and we will continue to deliver strong blows without stopping.”