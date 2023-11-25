Tel Aviv stated that a group of 13 Israelis and 4 Thais crossed the border and are already in Israel

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Saturday night (Nov 25, 2023) that Hamas released another 17 people held hostage in the Gaza Strip since October 7, the date the conflict in the Middle East began.

The group is made up of 13 Israelis and another 4 Thais. “Our forces are accompanying the freed hostages until they reach their families in hospitals,” says the statement.

A video published on X (formerly Twitter) shows the moment the convoy crossed the border and entered Israeli territory. According to the newspaper Times of Israel, the group of Israeli hostages is made up of 5 women and 8 children. The commitment now calls for Tel Aviv to release 39 Palestinians held as prisoners in the country.

IDF footage shows the moment the released hosts entered Israeli territory a short while ago pic.twitter.com/xrT9RcE6uJ — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 25, 2023

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began on Friday (24.Nov.2023). On that date, 24 hostages were released (13 Israelis, 10 Thais and 1 Filipino). In return, Israel released 39 Palestinians who were detained.

This Saturday (Nov 25), the expectation was that the 2nd group would be released, but the armed wing of Hamas decided to postpone the release until Israel allows humanitarian aid trucks to enter the northern Gaza region.

Brokered by Qatar, the United States and Egypt, the 4-day ceasefire establishes the release of at least 50 of the more than 240 hostages held by Hamas. Israel will release at least 150 Palestinian prisoners. The agreement also foresees the sending of 300 trucks with humanitarian aid and 4 trucks of fuel per day to Gaza.

THE DEAL

In the first phase of the agreement, Hamas must release around 50 Israeli women and children under the age of 19 detained in Gaza, while Israel must release approximately 150 Palestinian prisoners – the majority of them women and minors.

In a statement published by Hamas on Wednesday (Nov 22) on Telegram, the group details other terms of the agreement. Are they: