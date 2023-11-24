The release of Palestinian prisoners and the sending of trucks with humanitarian aid are also scheduled for this Friday (Nov 24).

Hamas released this Friday (24.Nov.2023) 13 Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the start of the war on October 7. The initiative is part of the truce agreement signed on Tuesday (Nov 21) with Israel.

Brokered by Qatar, the USA and Egypt, the 4-day ceasefire establishes the release of at least 50 of the more than 240 hostages held by Hamas.

In return, Israel will release at least 150 Palestinian prisoners. According to Al Jazeeza (state channel of the Qatari monarchy), 39 are expected to be released this Friday (Nov 24).

The sending of 300 trucks with humanitarian aid and 4 trucks of fuel per day to Gaza is also part of the agreement.

A video showing the movement of trucks in Rafah was shared on social media:

🚨🇮🇱🇵🇸‼️ #BREAKING: CEASEFIRE STARTED – HUMANITARIAN AID STARTS TO ENTER GAZA via RAFAH CROSSING pic.twitter.com/oR53Tw51NT —Half Baked Humans (@halfbakedhumans) November 24, 2023

AGREEMENT

In the first phase of the agreement, Hamas must release around 50 Israeli women and children under the age of 19 detained in Gaza, while Israel must release approximately 150 Palestinian prisoners – the majority of them women and minors.

In published statement by Hamas on Wednesday (Nov 22) on Telegram, the group details other terms of the agreement. Are they:

ban on air traffic in southern Gaza for 4 days;

ban on air traffic in northern Gaza for 6 hours on each day of truce;

free movement of people, especially on Salah Al-Din Street, to facilitate movement from the north to the south of Gaza.

The agreement also establishes that Israel will allow approximately 300 trucks of humanitarian aid and 4 trucks of fuel to enter Gaza, across the border with Egypt.

In the 2nd phase of the truce, Hamas will be able to release more hostages in exchange for Israel extending the ceasefire.

It is estimated that around 240 people have been held hostage since the war began on October 7, the majority of them Israelis.