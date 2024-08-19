The extremist group accuses Benjamin Netanyahu of changing the conditions of the agreement negotiated in Doha by the US, Egypt and Qatar

Hamas rejected on Sunday (18.Aug.2024) a new proposal from the United States for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. According to the newspaper Times of Israelthe extremist group accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of modifying the terms of the deal and criticized the United States for allegedly giving in to its demands.

“After being briefed by the mediators on what happened in the last round of negotiations in Doha, we once again came to the conclusion that Netanyahu is still putting obstacles in the way of reaching an agreement and is setting new conditions and demands with the aim of undermining the efforts of the mediators and prolonging the war.”Hamas declared.

Among the points of contention, the extremist group highlighted the lack of a permanent ceasefire and the lack of a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. In addition, the group opposed restricting the movement of civilians from southern to northern Gaza and granting control of the Rafah crossing and the Philadelphia corridor, as demanded by Netanyahu.

The rejection marks a critical point in negotiations to resolve the conflict, especially after the White House expressed optimism about progress in the Doha talks, which were drafted jointly by the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

It also increases the risk of attacks against Israel by Iran and Hezbollah, which have promised retaliation for Israeli actions in Beirut and Tehran.

To journalists at the White House, the US president Joe Biden (Democratic Party) said negotiations are still ongoing. “We will not give up”. Said that an agreement “it is still possible”.