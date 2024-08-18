Home policy

Hamas accuses Israel’s prime minister of torpedoing the mediators’ efforts and prolonging the war in the Gaza Strip. (Archive photo) © Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

Talks about a ceasefire in the Gaza war are at a standstill. The USA is investing heavily in their successful conclusion. Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu is irritating Hamas with maximum demands.

Gaza – Hamas in the Gaza Strip rejects the proposals of the last round of indirect negotiations with Israel on a ceasefire in the Gaza war. “After hearing from the mediators what was discussed at the last round of talks in Doha, we are once again convinced that (Israel Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu continues to put obstacles in the way of an agreement,” the Islamist organization said in a statement.

This was Hamas’ first statement since the last round of talks, which took place on Thursday and Friday in the Qatari capital Doha. Hamas did not attend, so it asked the mediators to inform it of the results. Israel and Hamas have only negotiated indirectly so far anyway.

Hamas further stated that Netanyahu would “make new conditions and demands to torpedo the efforts of the mediators and prolong the war.” Egypt, Qatar and the USA are mediating in the talks, which are also expected to lead to the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Indirect talks to continue

According to Hamas, the new proposals are in line with Netanyahu’s conditions and deviate from the negotiating framework presented by US President Joe Biden in May and accepted by both sides. Among other things, Hamas will not accept a permanent Israeli troop presence in strategic locations in the Gaza Strip, as Netanyahu is now persistently demanding. This primarily concerns the so-called Philadelphia Corridor, a narrow strip of territory that runs along the border with Egypt in southern Gaza. Israel suspects that Hamas has been supplying itself with weapons across this border.

The indirect talks are set to continue at various levels and will potentially reach a decisive phase in the second half of the week. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel to meet Netanyahu on Monday. The Israeli head of government has so far shown no sign of conceding.

US Secretary of State Blinken is expected to soften intransigent positions in the planned talks with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. © Matt Mohatt/Pool Reuters/AP/dpa

According to Israeli media reports, a meeting between Netanyahu and his negotiators on Sunday morning was extremely stormy. The negotiators warned urgently that insisting on the Philadelphia Corridor would cause the desired agreement to fail. The Prime Minister announced in the evening through his office that he continued to insist “that we stay in the Philadelphia Corridor to prevent terrorist elements from rearming.” dpa