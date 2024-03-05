The terrorist group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, said this Tuesday (5) that it will not accept an exchange of prisoners with Israel before a ceasefire that puts an end to the Israeli military offensive in the Palestinian enclave.

Terrorists accuse Israel of “paralyzing” negotiations mediated by Egypt and Qatar, which are trying to once again reach an agreement that combines a pause in fighting with the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

“We affirm our conditions for a ceasefire: complete withdrawal [das

forças israelenses] of the sector, the return of displaced people to the areas from which they left, especially in the north, and the provision of sufficient aid, relief and reconstruction,” said Osama Hamdan, one of the members of the political committee of the Palestinian terrorist group at a press conference in Beirut, capital of Lebanon.

Israel must agree to the conditions imposed and halt the offensive in Gaza if it wants to continue negotiating the release of the hostages, Hamdan said, according to information from the CNN.

As the American broadcaster reported, Hamdan's statements were a more direct response to a proposal presented to Hamas by Egypt and Qatar last week. The proposal for a “temporary ceasefire” presented by the mediating countries, according to information from the EFE Agency, provided for the release of 40 Israeli hostages, including women, children and men over 60, in exchange for the release of 404 Palestinian prisoners who are in Israeli prisons. It established a 40-day truce, during which the parties would negotiate the terms of a permanent ceasefire.

Negotiations for this agreement are facing several difficulties at the moment. One of them is that Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the other terrorist group operating in Gaza and which also controls hostages, has not yet sent representatives to Egypt to negotiate the agreement. Furthermore, as reported by the EFE agency, there are disagreements about the list of hostages that could be released, precisely because the only terrorist group negotiating in Cairo at the moment is Hamas and it cannot provide all the names of the hostages, since some of them are under the control of other Palestinian groups.

The other difficulty faced is the lack of Israeli representatives. The country did not send a delegation to Cairo because, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a negotiating team would be sent to the Egyptian capital only if Hamas released the list of hostages still alive since the October 7 kidnapping. last year, when more than 250 people were taken into captivity.

Hamas terrorists estimate the number of hostages killed “by Israeli bombings” at 70, although Israel has only confirmed the deaths of around 30 of the 130 still inside Palestinian territory.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said, as broadcast CNNthat a potential ceasefire was “in the hands of Hamas” and that “the Israelis have been cooperating.”

Biden spoke again this Tuesday about the need for a truce in the Palestinian enclave. “We need a ceasefire”, said the American president, adding that the offer presented by the mediating countries is “rational”.

The Biden government wants to guarantee a ceasefire in Gaza before Ramadan begins this Sunday (10). Americans, according to CNNfear that any military pressure from Israel during the Muslim holy month will further worsen the situation and tension in the Middle East.