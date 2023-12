Israeli soldiers near the Gaza border in southern Israel | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Hamas again refused this Thursday (21) to continue negotiations in Egypt for a new exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners if this is not accompanied by a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

“There will only be negotiations for a prisoner exchange agreement after the total cessation of aggression,” he told EFE Agency a militia spokesman.

A delegation from the terrorist group, led by the head of the political office, Ismail Haniyeh, was in Cairo, this Wednesday (20), to discuss a possible new truce in the Gaza Strip, in which exchanges of hostages for prisoners would take place. However, talks with Egyptian authorities ended “without results”, according to a senior Palestinian official to the British broadcaster. BBC.

The source consulted said that Egypt offered a proposal for another humanitarian truce, but Hamas rejected the proposal as it was a “temporary solution” to the conflict.

On October 7, the Palestinian militia killed around 1,200 people in Israeli territory and kidnapped 240, of which 105 were released in the week-long temporary truce at the end of November.