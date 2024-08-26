Country and extremist group do not accept proposals on Israeli presence in the Philadelphia Corridor; negotiations continue

Hamas and Israel again rejected this Sunday (August 25, 2024) the United States’ proposal for a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. The war has been going on for 10 months. The information is from Reuters.

According to the international news agency, one of the main points of contention is the Israeli presence in the Philadelphia Corridor, located along Gaza’s southern border with Egypt. Proposals to withdraw forces from the country have not been accepted by the parties.

Despite the negative outcome, the Reuters stated that the negotiations were “constructive” and that there is a possibility of a “final and implementable agreement”.

Israel seeks to free hostages captured by the extremist group in October 2023.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington is working “fervently” in Cairo (Egypt) to obtain a ceasefire and an agreement on hostages.

Hamas in July accepted a US proposal to begin negotiations on the release of hostages. The group demands that any agreement must stipulate a permanent ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.